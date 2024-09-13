Open Menu

42 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM

42 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Health Department confirmed on Friday that 42 new dengue cases were recorded across the province in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest data, Rawalpindi reported 32 cases, Lahore six and Gujranwala recorded two cases. Narowal and Bahawalpur each reported one case.

Over the past week, 181 new cases of dengue virus infection had been identified, bringing the total number of cases in Punjab for the year 2024 to 592.

The Health Department has issued a strong advisory urging the public to maintain clean and dry surroundings to help prevent the spread of dengue virus. The department sought people's cooperation to control the outbreak.

The department also provided a free helpline (1033) for those seeking treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints related to dengue.

