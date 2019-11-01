UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

42% Of Pakistanis Consider Poverty To Be A High Priority Issue For Pakistan, Only 5% State Education

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 02:09 PM

42% of Pakistanis consider poverty to be a high priority issue for Pakistan, only 5% state education

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 42% Pakistanis consider poverty to be a high priority issue for Pakistan, only 5% state education

Islamabad,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st Nov, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 42% Pakistanis consider poverty to be a high priority issue for Pakistan, only 5% state education.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, which one of the issues is the top priority for Pakistan?” In response, 42% said poverty is the priority issue for the country, 19% said peace and justice is the priority issue, 14% said climate change and the environment, 10% said inequality, 7% said health, 5% said education and 3% did not know/did not respond.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Gallup Women From Top

Recent Stories

Majority of the victims of Tezgham's inferno belon ..

45 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

42 minutes ago

Pakistan to stand by Kashmiris in their struggle a ..

49 minutes ago

Photographers of all ages invited to submit entrie ..

49 minutes ago

VIS reaffirms IFS rating of Pak Qatar General Taka ..

49 minutes ago

Moscow District Court Finds Legal Anti-Corruption ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.