42% of Pakistanis consider poverty to be a high priority issue for Pakistan, only 5% state education

Islamabad,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st Nov, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 42% Pakistanis consider poverty to be a high priority issue for Pakistan, only 5% state education.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, which one of the issues is the top priority for Pakistan?” In response, 42% said poverty is the priority issue for the country, 19% said peace and justice is the priority issue, 14% said climate change and the environment, 10% said inequality, 7% said health, 5% said education and 3% did not know/did not respond.