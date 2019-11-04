UrduPoint.com
42% Of Pakistanis Consider Poverty To Be A High Priority Issue For Pakistan, Only 5% State Education

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 12:19 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4rd Nov, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 47% Pakistanis consider emissions from industries as the biggest contributor to climate change.


A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Which of the following is contributing most to climate change?” In response, 47% said the emissions from production of industrial goods, 27% said emissions from transport, 11% said emissions from residential and commercial buildings, 8% said emissions from use of farmland for food production, and 7% did not know/did not respond.

