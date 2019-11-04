42% of Pakistanis consider poverty to be a high priority issue for Pakistan, only 5% state education

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 47% Pakistanis consider emissions from industries as the biggest contributor to climate change

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4rd Nov, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 47% Pakistanis consider emissions from industries as the biggest contributor to climate change.



A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Which of the following is contributing most to climate change?” In response, 47% said the emissions from production of industrial goods, 27% said emissions from transport, 11% said emissions from residential and commercial buildings, 8% said emissions from use of farmland for food production, and 7% did not know/did not respond.