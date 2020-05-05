42 passenger trains to be operational from May 10 following SoPs: Sh Rashid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Tuesday said that 42 trains would be operational from May 10 following Standard Operational Procedures (SOPs) to facilitate masses.

Talking to a private news channel, he said people were stuck at their workplaces or natives areas due to lockdown to avert spread of COVID 19.

The government of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has taken the decision of smart lockdown considering sufferings of perturbed people.

Masses including daily wagers would enjoy relief with the decision, he commented, adding, passengers could reserve their tickets online.

The minister said decision for running train was taken to provide maximum relief to lower and middle class of the country.