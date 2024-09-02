Open Menu

42 People Died In 1565 Road Accidents In August

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 11:21 PM

As many as 42 people lost their lives in 1565 road accidents during the month of August in Rawalpindi District

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) As many as 42 people lost their lives in 1565 road accidents during the month of August in Rawalpindi District.

According to the report issued by the District Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, a total of 1,603 people were victims of these accidents including 632 seriously injured whereas 929 received minor injuries.

The report shows majority road accidents involving car and motorcycle collisions. Causes of accidents include speeding, careless driving, one-wheeling, wrong turning, tire burst and others.

The victims include 1,326 males and 277 females.

The age wise cluster of victims includes the people ranging between 21 years and 50 years.

The media coordinator Rescue 1122, Muhammad Usman informed APP that Rescue Service Rawalpindi provided timely rescue services to all victims, while maintaining the average response time. He informed that awareness campaigns, training programs in schools, colleges and other events were being organized to reduce traffic accidents.

