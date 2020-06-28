42 people tested free for coronavirus testing at Abbasi Shaheed hospital

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 42 people were tested for coronavirus on the first day of free coronavirus Testing Service at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital here.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that despite the difficulties, the launch of free coronavirus testing is a very positive step and it proved that even with limited resources, one can serve the masses, said a statement.

Wasim Akhtar said that Abbasi Shaheed Hospital has a team of experts working on coronavirus test and has the capacity to perform 65 PCR tests daily. This capacity will soon be increased to 100 people, said the Mayor of Karachi.

The laboratory of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital has been updated and a large number of citizens have welcomed the free coronavirus testing facility in Abbasi Shaheed.

The Mayor Karachi said that professors, doctors and medical staff have been deployed in the laboratory.

Those who could not afford the test for Rs 8,000, now can avail the facility free of cost in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

He said that coronavirus ward, HDU and ICU are also being established in the hospital where there are 70 beds at the same time and all other facilities including 18 ventilators are also being provided in the ward.

A large number of citizens who came for COVID-19 testing, were screened ahead of testing.

Meanwhile, spokesperson of KMC Ali Hassan Sajid has requested the citizens to visit Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for coronavirus test and bring their original identity card and if they are suffering from any disease, they should also bring the prescription prescribed by the doctor.

He said that coronavirus testing will not be done without an ID card, and coronavirus tests are being done on a first-come, first-served basis.