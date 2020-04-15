UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

42 Percent Population Of KP To Be Benefited From Financial Assistance: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 04:30 PM

42 percent population of KP to be benefited from financial assistance: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has said that 42 percent population of the province would be benefited from Ehsas Program of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Ehsas Imdad Program and KP Governemnt Zakat program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has said that 42 percent population of the province would be benefited from Ehsas Program of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Ehsas Imdad Program and KP Governemnt Zakat program.

In his tweet on Wednesday, he said that 2.2 million poor and destitute families of the province would get Rs 12,000 financial assistance each under Ehsas program of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the amount would be onetime relief assistance of three-month.

He further said that under Chief Minister Insaf Program Rs 6,000 financial assistance would be given to each 2.

2 million deserving families as three-month assistance. Similarly, one lac poor families would be given Rs 12,000 each as one year financial assistance under Zakat program of provincial government.

The CM directed the relevant quarters to complete payment of financial assistance to deserving people before the holy month of Ramadan and strictly ordered that no complaint should be received from any poor person with regard to receiving of payment, adding that he himself was monitoring the whole process of payment.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor From Government Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

Bank of America profits tumble as it sets aside fu ..

1 minute ago

PIA ran special flight on April 9 to bring back me ..

6 minutes ago

Sane move to Bayern still possible, says new agent ..

3 minutes ago

Amazon says may be forced to halt activity at dist ..

3 minutes ago

Naqsh demands release of IOK prisoners

3 minutes ago

EU Commission Says Member States Should Notify Nei ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.