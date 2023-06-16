UrduPoint.com

42 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 06:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 42 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 32,110 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 0.9 million fine was imposed while cases were got registered against one pilferer over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, Mepco sources said.

