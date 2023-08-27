42 power pilferers nabbed in a day in SP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 42 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Sunday.

Monitoring and surveillance department MEPCO led by Director M&S Rao Zulfiqar Ali raided different places and detected theft of 199,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 3.1 million fine was imposed er pilferers over involvement in tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop, and meter screen wash, Mepco sources added.