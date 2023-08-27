Open Menu

42 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In SP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2023 | 04:10 PM

42 power pilferers nabbed in a day in SP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 42 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Sunday.

Monitoring and surveillance department MEPCO led by Director M&S Rao Zulfiqar Ali raided different places and detected theft of 199,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 3.1 million fine was imposed er pilferers over involvement in tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop, and meter screen wash, Mepco sources added.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Sunday Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to-School health awareness campa ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on Independence Day

17 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

2 hours ago
 UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

3 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

8 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

17 hours ago
 Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

18 hours ago
 Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

18 hours ago
 Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Pri ..

Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Prix pole

18 hours ago
 Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cu ..

Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cup for Dupont's France

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan