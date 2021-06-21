42 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

Special price control magistrates have imposed fine on 42 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in various parts of the city on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Special price control magistrates have imposed fine on 42 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in various parts of the city on Monday.

A spokesman of local administration said that price control magistrates inspected 983 shops in 54 markets and bazaars to check prices of various daily use items.

They found 42 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering. Therefore, the magistrates imposed a fine of Rs.69,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.