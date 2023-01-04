UrduPoint.com

42 Rehabilitated Drug Addicts Reunited With Families In Peshawar

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2023 | 06:18 PM

42 rehabilitated drug addicts reunited with families in Peshawar

Under the second phase of the drug-free Peshawar campaign led by Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, another 42 rehabilitated and fully recovered addicts after 3 months of treatment were reunited with their families here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Under the second phase of the drug-free Peshawar campaign led by Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, another 42 rehabilitated and fully recovered addicts after 3 months of treatment were reunited with their families here on Wednesday.

On the special instructions of Commissioner Peshawar Division Riyaz Khan Mehsud, a ceremony was held at the Rehabilitation Center Anjuman Social Welfare Center Peshawar, wherein Assistant Commissioner Political Gul Rehman Marwat was the chief guest and included the participation of Dr Khawaja Yunus, Administrator of the rehabilitation centre and well-known psychiatrist, besides the families of the 42 recovered people.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest urged the families to take special care of their rehabilitated kin and ensure that they do not relapse into addiction.

She advised the families to immediately contact the Drug Control Room in case of any problem to prevent their loved ones from falling prey to addiction again.

Dr Khawaja Yunus, Assistant Commissioner Uzza Arshad and others also addressed the event.

Related Topics

Peshawar Anjuman Event From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Dubai Economic Agenda ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Dubai Economic Agenda &#039;D33&#039; with total ec ..

5 minutes ago
 Dacoit killed in encounter with police in Lahore

Dacoit killed in encounter with police in Lahore

58 seconds ago
 Iran Inks Deal With Russia to Build Ship in Russia ..

Iran Inks Deal With Russia to Build Ship in Russian Port of Solyanka - Reports

1 minute ago
 MoHAP organises training workshops to boost cadres ..

MoHAP organises training workshops to boost cadres&#039; skills

35 minutes ago
 19 killed in central Somalia car bombings claimed ..

19 killed in central Somalia car bombings claimed by Al-Shabaab

1 minute ago
 Ukrainian Intelligence Chief Announces Spring Offe ..

Ukrainian Intelligence Chief Announces Spring Offensive

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.