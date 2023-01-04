42 rehabilitated drug addicts reunited with families in Peshawar

Under the second phase of the drug-free Peshawar campaign led by Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, another 42 rehabilitated and fully recovered addicts after 3 months of treatment were reunited with their families here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Under the second phase of the drug-free Peshawar campaign led by Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, another 42 rehabilitated and fully recovered addicts after 3 months of treatment were reunited with their families here on Wednesday.

On the special instructions of Commissioner Peshawar Division Riyaz Khan Mehsud, a ceremony was held at the Rehabilitation Center Anjuman Social Welfare Center Peshawar, wherein Assistant Commissioner Political Gul Rehman Marwat was the chief guest and included the participation of Dr Khawaja Yunus, Administrator of the rehabilitation centre and well-known psychiatrist, besides the families of the 42 recovered people.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest urged the families to take special care of their rehabilitated kin and ensure that they do not relapse into addiction.

She advised the families to immediately contact the Drug Control Room in case of any problem to prevent their loved ones from falling prey to addiction again.

Dr Khawaja Yunus, Assistant Commissioner Uzza Arshad and others also addressed the event.