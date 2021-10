FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :District price Control Magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 57,000 on 42 retailers for profiteering in various parts of the district on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the teams carried out overall 691 inspections in various marketsand bazaars and inspected prices of edible items and imposed fines on shopkeepers.