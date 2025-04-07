42 roads in Faisalabad,Chiniot to be completed under Cess Fund: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The rehabilitation, widening and restoration of 42 roads in Faisalabad and Chiniot will

be completed with an estimated cost of Rs1.35 billion under Sugarcane Development

Cess Fund.

Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan presiding over a meeting of Divisional Sugarcane Development Cess Committee approved 22 road projects in Faisalabad and 17 in Chiniot.

The remaining three proposals including two from Faisalabad and one from Chiniot would be presented

again after fulfilling necessary legal requirements.

She said restoration of these roads would directly benefit farmers and mill owners by improving

accessibility and reducing transportation delays.

Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir, Additional Commissioners Coordination & Consolidation,

representatives of local sugar mills and officials from Provincial Highways Department, Director

Development, Highway XENs, Agriculture, food and other concerned departments were

also present.