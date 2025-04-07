Open Menu

42 Roads In Faisalabad,Chiniot To Be Completed Under Cess Fund: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 03:30 PM

42 roads in Faisalabad,Chiniot to be completed under Cess Fund: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The rehabilitation, widening and restoration of 42 roads in Faisalabad and Chiniot will

be completed with an estimated cost of Rs1.35 billion under Sugarcane Development

Cess Fund.

Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan presiding over a meeting of Divisional Sugarcane Development Cess Committee approved 22 road projects in Faisalabad and 17 in Chiniot.

The remaining three proposals including two from Faisalabad and one from Chiniot would be presented

again after fulfilling necessary legal requirements.

She said restoration of these roads would directly benefit farmers and mill owners by improving

accessibility and reducing transportation delays.

Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir, Additional Commissioners Coordination & Consolidation,

representatives of local sugar mills and officials from Provincial Highways Department, Director

Development, Highway XENs, Agriculture, food and other concerned departments were

also present.

Recent Stories

Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed a ..

Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed after Imran Khan

7 minutes ago
 Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness ..

Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness World Record

51 minutes ago
 UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel reven ..

UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel revenues in 2024: Minister of Econo ..

1 hour ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC

2 hours ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to ki ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heat ..

Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heatwave hits Sindh various parts

2 hours ago
The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: In ..

The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: Infinix NOTE 50 Series

2 hours ago
 Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trad ..

Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trade

3 hours ago
 UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 bill ..

UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 billion by Q1 2025: Fitch

3 hours ago
 Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate ..

Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate demand by director for film ro ..

3 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10

Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10

3 hours ago
 20-year old girl student dies of heart attack whil ..

20-year old girl student dies of heart attack while delivering sppech at Indian ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan