42 Roads In Faisalabad,Chiniot To Be Completed Under Cess Fund: Commissioner
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The rehabilitation, widening and restoration of 42 roads in Faisalabad and Chiniot will
be completed with an estimated cost of Rs1.35 billion under Sugarcane Development
Cess Fund.
Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan presiding over a meeting of Divisional Sugarcane Development Cess Committee approved 22 road projects in Faisalabad and 17 in Chiniot.
The remaining three proposals including two from Faisalabad and one from Chiniot would be presented
again after fulfilling necessary legal requirements.
She said restoration of these roads would directly benefit farmers and mill owners by improving
accessibility and reducing transportation delays.
Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir, Additional Commissioners Coordination & Consolidation,
representatives of local sugar mills and officials from Provincial Highways Department, Director
Development, Highway XENs, Agriculture, food and other concerned departments were
also present.
