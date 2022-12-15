42 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 42 shopkeepers during a crackdown on profiteers from various localities of the city on Thursday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the officers of the district administration conducted raids on shopkeepers in bazaars in interior city, Kohat Road, Ring Road, Charsadda Road, Dilzak Road, G.

T. Road, Pajagee Road, Bara Road, Pishtakhara Road, Hayatabad, Arbab Road and other localities and arrested 42 shopkeepers for profiteering, lack of official price list, selling of under-weight roti and unhygienic conditions.

The arrested shopkeepers include fruit & vegetable vendours, bakers (nanbais), butchers, milkmen, grocers and others.