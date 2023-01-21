42 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 250,000 on 42 shopkeepers for profiteering and arrested five others on violation of price control act in different parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Saturday that magistrates after receiving 34 complaints against overcharging on 'QeematApp' checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 42 shopkeepers involved in profiteering. The magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 250,000 on them.

The magistrates also arrested 5 shopkeepers and sealed 7 shops for violation ofprice control act while further action against them was underway.