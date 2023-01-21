UrduPoint.com

42 Shopkeepers Fined For Profiteering

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2023 | 04:20 PM

42 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 250,000 on 42 shopkeepers for profiteering and arrested five others on violation of price control act in different parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Saturday that magistrates after receiving 34 complaints against overcharging on 'QeematApp' checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 42 shopkeepers involved in profiteering. The magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 250,000 on them.

The magistrates also arrested 5 shopkeepers and sealed 7 shops for violation ofprice control act while further action against them was underway.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

Pak vs Aus: Australia win ODI three-match series

Pak vs Aus: Australia win ODI three-match series

20 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar emphasizes priority of govt to address i ..

Ishaq Dar emphasizes priority of govt to address issues of energy sector

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs launches IP Award for Schools and Un ..

Dubai Customs launches IP Award for Schools and Universities 2023

1 hour ago
 US is the largest export market for Pakistan: Maso ..

US is the largest export market for Pakistan: Masood Khan

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches 2023 IP Award for schools a ..

Dubai Customs launches 2023 IP Award for schools and universities

3 hours ago
 Director of OIC Office in Kabul Meets Foreign Mini ..

Director of OIC Office in Kabul Meets Foreign Minister of the De Facto Governmen ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.