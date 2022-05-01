42 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 76,000 on 42 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district during on Sunday.

A spokesman for the district administration said magistrates inspected 948 shops in different marketsand bazaars and found 42 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 76,000 on them and warned the profiteers , he added.