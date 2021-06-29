42 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The special price control magistrates fined 42 shopkeepers over profiteering on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the local administration said the price control magistrates inspected 1,004 shops in various markets and bazaars to check prices of daily use items.

They found 42 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and imposed a fine of Rs 52,000 onthem.