42 shopkeepers fined over profiteering in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 221,000 fine on 42 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in addition to sealing four shops over violation of the Price Control Act in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Thursday that the magistrates checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering. They imposed fine on them and issued warning to others to shun profiteering or face action.