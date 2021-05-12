42 shops de-sealed by traders;cases registered

The City Chunian police registered cases against the traders of main Chunian bazaar on the charge of de-sealing 42 shops by their selves and started business activities

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :The City Chunian police registered cases against the traders of main Chunian bazaar on the charge of de-sealing 42 shops by their selves and started business activities.

According to district administration spokesperson here on Wednesday that the Assistant Commissioner Chunian Rizwan ul haq got information that the shops that were sealed for violating corona SOPs in Chunian bazaar were de-sealed by the traders by their selves and started business activities.

The AC along with Municipal corporation and police team conducted raid and found 42 shops de-sealed.

Police registered case against them and started investigation.