42 Shops Sealed, 14 Defaulters Arrested In Multan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:52 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The district administration sealed 42 shops and also arrested 14 defaulters for not paying rent of state-owned shops at grain market, here on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner City Qazi Mansoor said that the shopkeepers were not paying rent of market committee shops for many months.

He stated that they served repeated notices but the shopkeepers ignored them.

Qazi Mansoor also observed that market committee would re-decide rent amount.

Police and Civil Defence officials also took part in the operation in the grain market.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner also imposed Rs 200,000 fine on encroachers during the anti-encroachment operation.

