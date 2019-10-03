42 suspects held by police in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Karachi's West and South Zones police arrested 42 suspected criminals in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hou

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Karachi's West and South Zones police arrested 42 suspected criminals in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours.

The West Zone police arrested 23 suspects and recovered 975 grams marijuana, six pistols, 15 live rounds, 975 grams marijuana, one mobile phone, Rs 3,850 cash, one car loaded with 120 kgs betel nuts, three stolen motorcycles and Gutka/Mawa (chewing tobacco), said a spokesperson for the DIG West on Thursday.

While the South Zone police arrested 19 suspects and recovered 1270 grams marijuana, three pistols, nine rounds, 80 kgs betel nuts, different types of Gutka/Mawa, said a spokesperson for the DIG South.