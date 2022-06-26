UrduPoint.com

42 Traders Arrested Over Profiteering: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2022 | 07:00 PM

42 traders arrested over profiteering: commissioner

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Irshad Ahmad informed a group of journalists on Sunday that the district administration had arrested 42 traders over profiteering and hoarding of commodities.

In a meeting with a delegation of the Punjab Union of Journalist (Dastoor Group) at his office, he said that cases were registered against the traders under the Hoarding Act and Rs 230,000 fine was also imposed on them during the last one week.

The commissioner said journalists were the eyes and ears of the government. He said the media should highlight ill-practices of traders involved in hoarding and overcharging.

President Union of Journalist Zulfiqar Hashmi and others discussed with the commissioner the issues facing the media persons.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Sargodha Sunday Media Government

Recent Stories

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

10 hours ago
 PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cit ..

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

18 hours ago
 Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to co ..

Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to communities: Prime Minister

18 hours ago
 President calls for stronger commitment to address ..

President calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.