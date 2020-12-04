42 vehicles challaned over coronavirus SOPs violation

Anti-Corona special teams on the direction of Deputy Commissioner and Chairman District road transport authority Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh have challaned 42 vehicles on various highways while issued warnings to passengers travelling without face-masks

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Anti-Corona special teams on the direction of Deputy Commissioner and Chairman District road transport authority Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh have challaned 42 vehicles on various highways while issued warnings to passengers travelling without face-masks.

Spokesman of district administration said here on Friday that the teams also warned the transporters and drivers to refrain from violating fares, anti-coronavirus SOPs and overloading otherwise their vehicles would be impounded.

The teams also issued strict instructions to ensure use of sanitizer and social distancingin the vehicles, he added.