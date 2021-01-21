UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

42 Vehicles Fined In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:35 PM

42 vehicles fined in Faisalabad

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) during a campaign against smoke emitting vehicles, anti-corona SOPs and overloading, imposed fine of Rs 63,500 on 42 vehicles, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) during a campaign against smoke emitting vehicles, anti-corona SOPs and overloading, imposed fine of Rs 63,500 on 42 vehicles, here on Thursday.

According to official sources, a team headed by Secretary RTA checked implementation of anti-corona SOPs in public transport and imposed fine on violators.

They also checked fitness of vehicles and overloading in transport and issued challans to violators of law.

They removed substandard CNG cylinders from vehicles and issued warning to several others.

Related Topics

CNG Fine Vehicles RTA From

Recent Stories

Dutch Court to Hear Oral Arguments in Yukos Case i ..

5 minutes ago

Asad terms PTI govt performance outstanding, marve ..

5 minutes ago

Stop Russia pipeline after Navalny lockup, MEPs pl ..

5 minutes ago

Masdar and EDF Renewables enter strategic alliance ..

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Diplomatic Advisor to French P ..

26 minutes ago

Minister reviews progress on Lahore's beautificati ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.