42 vehicles fined in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) during a campaign against smoke emitting vehicles, anti-corona SOPs and overloading, imposed fine of Rs 63,500 on 42 vehicles, here on Thursday.

According to official sources, a team headed by Secretary RTA checked implementation of anti-corona SOPs in public transport and imposed fine on violators.

They also checked fitness of vehicles and overloading in transport and issued challans to violators of law.

They removed substandard CNG cylinders from vehicles and issued warning to several others.