420 Food Hampers Distributed Among Flood-hit Families In Gujrat

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 01:40 PM

420 food hampers distributed among flood-hit families in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Rashida Shafi Foundation handed over 420 food hampers to the district administration for distribution among flood-affected families of Goraya and Kari villages.

On the invitation of the foundation, Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain, along with her team, visited the affected areas and distributed rations door-to-door.

Vice President of the Gujrat Welfare Forum and representative of the foundation, Chaudhry Waheed-ud-Din Tanda, also accompanied the deputy commissioner during the activity.The foundation announced that an additional 180 ration bags would soon be provided for the affected families.

The deputy commissioner appreciated the foundation’s services, highlighting its role in establishing the Trauma Centre at Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital, installing water filtration plants in the city, and supporting Dar-ul-Aman.

