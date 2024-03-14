Open Menu

4200 Bags Of Rice Seized From Hoarders In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 02:10 PM

4200 bags of rice seized from hoarders in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The district administration has seized 4200 bags of rice as a crackdown against hoarders and profiteers was continued across the district during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the district administration, the drive has been launched in line with the instructions of the provincial government to take action against hoarders and profiteers fleecing masses through unjust hikes in prices of the basic commodities.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team led by Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi along with officials of the food department and police raided a house situated in Mohallah Alamsher and recovered 4200 bags of rice that were illegally stored. The team also sealed the house on the spot and a legal action has also been initiated against them.

Speaking on this occasion, the assistant commissioner said that all the available resources would be utilized to provide maximum relief to citizens.

He said that indiscriminate and strict action would be taken against food hoarders, adding that no one would be allowed to fleece people through unjust hoarding and price hikes.

He said anyone found involved in this heinous act would be dealt with iron hands.

The assistant commissioner also asked the business community to avoid profiteering and cooperate with the administration for the purpose.

He urged upon the citizens to register their complaints at Price Monitoring Desks set up in the city or at his office if they notice any businessman involved in hoarding.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Police Business Dera Ismail Khan Price All Government

Recent Stories

realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with ..

Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..

33 minutes ago
 Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Battin ..

Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display

41 minutes ago
 PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

55 minutes ago
 The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable ..

The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..

56 minutes ago
 US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exerci ..

US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy

60 minutes ago
 PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cak ..

PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony

1 hour ago
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upc ..

Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..

1 hour ago
 What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

1 hour ago
 Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..

1 hour ago
 Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

5 hours ago
 Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission ..

Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan