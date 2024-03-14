4200 bags of rice seized from hoarders in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The district administration has seized 4200 bags of rice as a crackdown against hoarders and profiteers was continued across the district during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the district administration, the drive has been launched in line with the instructions of the provincial government to take action against hoarders and profiteers fleecing masses through unjust hikes in prices of the basic commodities.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team led by Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi along with officials of the food department and police raided a house situated in Mohallah Alamsher and recovered 4200 bags of rice that were illegally stored. The team also sealed the house on the spot and a legal action has also been initiated against them.

Speaking on this occasion, the assistant commissioner said that all the available resources would be utilized to provide maximum relief to citizens.

He said that indiscriminate and strict action would be taken against food hoarders, adding that no one would be allowed to fleece people through unjust hoarding and price hikes.

He said anyone found involved in this heinous act would be dealt with iron hands.

The assistant commissioner also asked the business community to avoid profiteering and cooperate with the administration for the purpose.

He urged upon the citizens to register their complaints at Price Monitoring Desks set up in the city or at his office if they notice any businessman involved in hoarding.

