4200 kg fake tea bags seized, three arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration on Thursday seized 4200 kilogrammes bags of contaminated tea and sealed a factory during operation conducted against adulteration.

According to the spokesman of the district administration, the action was taken after receiving complaints that a factory was making spurious tea.

Following, a team of concerned staff was constituted which raided the factory and arrested three accused.

The team also seized 42 kg bags of fake tea along with chemicals and machinery.