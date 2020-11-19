UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4200 Kg Fake Tea Bags Seized, Three Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 12:32 PM



The district administration on Thursday seized 4200 kilogrammes bags of contaminated tea and sealed a factory during operation conducted against adulteration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration on Thursday seized 4200 kilogrammes bags of contaminated tea and sealed a factory during operation conducted against adulteration.

According to the spokesman of the district administration, the action was taken after receiving complaints that a factory was making spurious tea.

Following, a team of concerned staff was constituted which raided the factory and arrested three accused.

The team also seized 42 kg bags of fake tea along with chemicals and machinery.

More Stories From Pakistan

