4200 Security Personnel Deployed For Foolproof Security On Muharram-ul-Haram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 07:04 PM

At least 4200 security personnel including police, Balochistan constabulary, RRG, ATF and Frontier Corps had been deployed to ensure foolproof security for 7th Muharram-ul-Haram procession in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :At least 4200 security personnel including police, Balochistan constabulary, RRG, ATF and Frontier Corps had been deployed to ensure foolproof security for 7th Muharram-ul-Haram procession in Quetta.

According to police spokesman,strict security arrangement was made for Muharram-ul-Haram, despite Eagle Squad and related police personnel would patrol at the route of the procession and it's the surrounding areas.

Hotels and shops along the route of the procession have been sealed despite wires and trucks were parked at the route of the procession with aim to ensure security measures.

The procession would also be monitored through CCTV installed cameras,A spokesman said.

The source said the implementation of ban on pillion riding around the procession would be strictly ensured, police personnel without uniforms could also be on duty to monitor the procession.

He said strict checking was being carried out at entry and external points in order to maintain peace during Muharram-ul Haram in the city.

