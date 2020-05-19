4,200 ventilators ,83 coronavirus testing laboratories are functional: Chairman NDMA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal Tuesday said that NDMA was providing the medical equipment to the provinces equally, more than 4,200 ventilators and 83 testing laboratories were made functional.

Talking to a private news channel, NDMA chairman explained that there were total 4,200 ventilators in the country , and 109 of them were for coronavirus patients only, adding, we have equipped our country hospitals and coronavirus centers to provide best treatment facilities to our patients.

He also said that the relief organisation has around 500 ventilators in its warehouse which are a strategic reserve and will be handed over to provinces as per their needs.

The NDMA chairman said that the government is not limiting itself to procuring ventilators, but is also taking measures to equip its doctors to use them where government will also launching online training for doctors, paramedical staff and support medical staff at every district level on how to use a ventilator, and treat and care for patients who are on ventilator.

He said there was a shortage of ventilators in the international market, however, the number of ventilators was not currently an issue in Pakistan.

He said in coming month Pakistan will further received 500 to 700 more ventilators where around 40 new portable ventilators were already received.

To ensure transparency in the buying and delivery of the items all rules were followed, he said, adding, we are completely following health ministry and the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) advisories.

State of the art control Center is now also working in the country, he said, adding, to avert the coming impending locust attack National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has fully prepared for timely land and aerial spray in the stricken regions.

Amid the measures taken to curb the surging infection rates related to COVID-19, the Pakistan has also preparing to tackle the issue of desert locust which, if not controlled, will endanger food security in the country, he added.

Around two planes for spraying out of which one was ordered from Turkey and five helicopters have been readied to tackle the impending locust attack in the country," he added.

NDMA have been working with the Food and Agriculture Organization to design, monitor and implement control operations," he said, adding that the agency had also been providing pesticides, bio-pesticides, equipment, aircraft and training.

He said we are confident that the nation will collectively respond in the best possible manner to the challenge at hand.

The country was "relatively better prepared" to meet the challenge this year, he said, adding, But the situation could get worse with huge swarms expected to arrive in the coming June from Iran and Africa.

Pakistan now had "a foolproof plan", including aircraft and ground vehicles to spray the insects, pesticides and trained teams that can be deployed at short notice across the country, he also highlighted.