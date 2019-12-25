UrduPoint.com
42000 Cases Pending Hearing With Supreme Court (SC)

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 04:38 PM

42000 cases pending hearing with Supreme Court (SC)

As many as 42000 cases are pending hearing in Supreme Court (SC) so far, say official statistics available with Online

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th December, 2019) As many as 42000 cases are pending hearing in Supreme Court (SC) so far, say official statistics available with Online.During last year over 8000 cases were disposed off.

In 337 days tenure of former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa as chief justice decisions were announced on cases including extension in service tenure of army chief, Judge Arshid Malik video scandal, definition of terrorism, Asia Masih blasphemy case, Ashiana Housing scandal and action against false witnesses.During his tenure as chief justice, special court awarded death sentence on five counts to former president Pervez Musharraf in high treason case.

The judicial restraint exercised during the tenure of former CJP Asif Khosa was unparalleled.

Suo motu notices were avoided. Model courts and video link technology was introduced. This way 25 years old criminal cases were disposed off. Such accused were acquitted in two to three murder cases who had died a natural death.Conditonal bail was granted to former PM Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds for six weeks.

SC bench headed over by Asif Khosa rejected NAB appeal and upheld bail granted to Shahbaz Sharif.

