42000 vehicles entered Galiyat during Eid vacations

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :During the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr, hundreds of thousands of tourists visited Galyat where families, children, and young people enjoyed their time.

Throughout the three days of Eid, 42,000 vehicles entered in Galyat, where 29,891 came from Murree and 12,200 from Abbottabad.

More than two hundred thousand tourists visited Galyat during Eid-u-Fitr vacations. The Galyat Development Authority (GDA) and Abbottabad Traffice Police established tourist facilitation centers to assist and guide tourists where staff members continued their duties during the Eid holidays.

On the third day of Eid-ul-Fitr due to the rush of tourists on Murree road from Murree and Abbottabad hundreds of vehicles were trapped for hours.