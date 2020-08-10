4203 COVID-19 patients recovered in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 4203 COVID-19 patients out of 4540 have been recovered in Hyderabad district since the outbreak of coronavirus on March, 09 while 269 patients were still under treatment at isolation centers or in home isolation and 60 had succumbed to the viral infection.

According to official figures received by APP here on Monday, out of 269 active cases 261 COVID-19 patients were isolated at their homes while eight patients were under treatments at different hospitals.

The ISRA hospital management has closed COVID-19 isolation ward set up by Sindh health department after decreasing number of coronavirus cases in the district, report said and informed that only eight active patients are admitted in LUMHS, CMH and Sindh Government hospital Kohsar while 261 patients were under home isolation.