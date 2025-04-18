Open Menu

42,048 People Repatriated To Afghanistan Through Torkham Border Point: Home Dept

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2025 | 05:20 PM

42,048 people repatriated to Afghanistan through Torkham border point: Home Dept

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) As many as 42, 048 people were repatriated to Afghanistan through Torkham border during the second phase so far.

KP Home Department spokesman in a statement here Friday said that a total of 1982 people repatriated from Islamabad, 16,385 through Punjab, two from Gilgit, 1019 through Azad Kashmir and 44 from Sindh during second phase till April 18, 2025.

A total of 16,320 Afghans Citzens Cards holders were returned to Afghanistan on voluntarily basis.

From September 2023 to April 18, 2025, a total of 5, 12,451 people have returned to Afghanistan.

