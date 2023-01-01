421 metric tons of wheat being provided to flour mills

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :On the instructions of the Punjab government, a daily quota of 421 metric tons of wheat is being provided to the flour mills for the supply to the people.

The flour mills receiving wheat on quota committed to supply 13209 bags of 20kg flour in the market daily.

These views were expressed by District food Controller (DFC) Azmat Ali during a briefing to Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi.

DFC said that 24,282 bags of 10kg flour and 2,277 bags of 20kg flour were supplied at the sale points in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours.

At 373 sale points established in the four tehsils, a bag of 10kg flour is available at Rs.648while a bag of 20kg flour is available at Rs.1295.