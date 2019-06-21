421 poultry farms registered in Faisalabad

The livestock department so far registered 421 poultry farms across the Faisalabad division.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) -:The livestock department so far registered 421 poultry farms across the Faisalabad division.

Livestock Director Dr Saleha Gill said Friday that certificates among 301 farm owners were distributed.

She said the registration process of poultry farms was continued in all the four districts of the division under Punjab Poultry Production Act.

She said that during last month, 70 poultry farms were registered in Faisalabad, 25 in Jhang, 35 in Toba Tek Singh and 18 in Chiniot.