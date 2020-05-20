421,556 deserving families received Ehsaas aid across division

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :An amount of Rs 5.05 billion had been distributed among 421,556 deserving families across the division under the Ehsaas programme.

This was told in a review meeting held with the commissioner in the chair here on Wednesday.

As many as 228,898 families had received financial aid in district Faisalabad; 50,963 in Chiniot; 86,119 in Jhang and 55, 576 in Toba Tek Singh.

Total 174 counters have been set up at 52 centers in four district of the division for distribution of financial aid among deserving families after their bio-metric verification.