Open Menu

422 Uplift Schemes Worth Rs 120 Bln In Progress In DG Khan Division

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2023 | 11:00 AM

422 uplift schemes worth Rs 120 bln in progress in DG Khan Division

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Development work on 422 schemes worth Rs 120 billion is heading forward at a fast pace in the DG Khan division.

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Commissioner DG Khan, Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir. About schemes, the officials informed that 133 were new schemes. However, work on 289 was already in progress.

Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir directed officials to ensure the timely completion of the projects. He stated that there would be no compromise on the quality of work. About road schemes.

He directed the relevant officers to ensure the implementation of standard operating procedures pertaining to axle loads on roads.

The billboards should be installed in this connection, he instructed.

Similarly, action would be taken against the persons involved in making road cuts without seeking the concerned department's permission. On this occasion, it was also informed that a one percent budget was fixed for plantations.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, and Layyah via video link; however, some other relevant officers were also present on the spot.

Related Topics

Budget Road Progress Nasir Muzaffargarh Rajanpur National University Loads Limited Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elect ..

Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elections

12 hours ago
 KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital ..

KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital Media Marketing

12 hours ago
 Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

12 hours ago
 Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full ..

Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full swing

12 hours ago
DEC urges people to register their votes

DEC urges people to register their votes

12 hours ago
 IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audi ..

IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audiotape case

12 hours ago
 Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan' ..

Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan's development: CM Domki

12 hours ago
 Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

13 hours ago
 PML-N to work with all institutions to boost econo ..

PML-N to work with all institutions to boost economy, upgrade poor people’s li ..

13 hours ago
 LHC invalidates two new provincial assembly consti ..

LHC invalidates two new provincial assembly constituencies

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan