422 uplift schemes worth Rs 120 bln in progress in DG Khan Division

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Development work on 422 schemes worth Rs 120 billion is heading forward at a fast pace in the DG Khan division.

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Commissioner DG Khan, Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir. About schemes, the officials informed that 133 were new schemes. However, work on 289 was already in progress.

Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir directed officials to ensure the timely completion of the projects. He stated that there would be no compromise on the quality of work. About road schemes.

He directed the relevant officers to ensure the implementation of standard operating procedures pertaining to axle loads on roads.

The billboards should be installed in this connection, he instructed.

Similarly, action would be taken against the persons involved in making road cuts without seeking the concerned department's permission. On this occasion, it was also informed that a one percent budget was fixed for plantations.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, and Layyah via video link; however, some other relevant officers were also present on the spot.