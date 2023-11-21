Open Menu

4,227 Cases Registered Against Underage, Unlicensed Drivers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2023 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) City Traffic Police, during its ongoing crackdown against underage and unlicensed drivers, have registered 4227 cases in the provincial capital so far.

According to a spokesman for the traffic police, on directives of Chief traffic Officer Mustansar Feroze, cops are determined to control accidents and protect young lives.

"Over 2,986 cases were filed in 8 days while hundreds of vehicles have been impounded," he added.

Chief Traffic Officer Mustansar Feroze has appealed to citizens to obtain a driving licence as the city has 30 licence offices, 10 mobile vans, and three centers working 24/7.

He said that cases would be registered against those providing vehicles to children and advised parents not to let their children drive a vehicle under any circumstances. Parents should fulfill their responsibility and never permit driving to their underage children, he concluded.

