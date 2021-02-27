423 Isra University students received degrees in 18 convocation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :A total of 423 graduates of Isra University Hyderabad have received their degrees in 18th convocation of the varsity held here on Saturday.

Out of 423 graduates, 269 received degrees in medical, dental, nursing and physiotherapy programmes while postgraduate degrees were conferred on 12 others in their respective disciplines.

Besides, Ph. D. degree was awarded to six scholars in the fields of management sciences and medical science while 135 more graduates and postgraduates received degrees in business administration, computer sciences, electrical engineering and information technology.

In his video message to participants of the convocation, the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail congratulated the graduates, postgraduates and scholars for receiving degrees and hoped that being future builders, they would play their pivotal role in bringing progress and prosperity to their homeland.

The Governor said the PTI government under the leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan has focused its attention to achieve the task of development as well as uplift the socio-economic condition of the common people of the country.

Besides launching various projects in different sectors of life, he said the PTI government has initiated various schemes for youth which included Kamyab Jawan Programme with the objective to provide opportunity to youth to get easy loans and start their own business.

The Governor congratulated the Chancellor Isra University, Prof. Dr. Asadullah Kazi, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nazeer Ashraf Laghari, board of Directors and Faculty Members for imparting quality education to students.

Justice (Retd) Faisal Arab, the former Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan who was the chief guest on the occasion congratulated the students and advised them to work hard and serve the nation and humanity by helping those who remained deprived of resources.

The students worked hard during their academic life, said the Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Asadullah Kazi while addressing the participants. He informed that Isra University was also working for human welfare and providing scholarships to the needy and deserving students with the support of Sindh government.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nazeer Ashraf Laghari said the Isra University was the only university of the private sector in Hyderabad which was approved by the Sindh government and affiliated by Higher Education Commission.

Besides conferring degrees, gold, silver, and bronze medals were also awarded among outstanding students.