423 Kanal State Land Worth Rs 2.3 Billion Retrieved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2022 | 01:10 PM

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :District administration have retrieved 423 Kanal stand land valuing Rs,2.3 billion from land grabbers during the ongoing operations against illegal occupiers of state land here on Friday.

According to Official Sources, In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Mosa Raza , the Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu, Amir Mehmood along with officers of revenue department launched an operation at Chack No 153 ML and retrieved the state land.

The team also demolished illegal constructions from the grabbed land.

The assistant commissioner handed over the charge of the land to revenue department.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Amir Mehmood said that that operation against land grabbers would continue uninterrupted as per orders of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said that CM Buzdar himself was monitoring the operation and added that every inch of state land would be retrieved from the illegal occupants.

The government will construct an educational University for the welfare of the area at retrieved land the AC concluded.

