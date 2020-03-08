423 suspects, 610 criminals, 24 POs arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANGU, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) ::The district police under National Action Plan arrested 423 suspects, 610 criminals and 24 POs and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during the last month.

The spokesperson Sunday said police during 125 crackdowns on criminals in different areas challaned 187 persons and presented them before the court.

The police also arrested an Afghan person living illegally.

The police recovered eight Kalashnikovs, three hand grenade, four rifles, 14 guns, 53 pistols, 1447 rounds and drugs from their possession.