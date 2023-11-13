Open Menu

423,000 Fine,five FIRs Registered For Violating Dengue SOPs In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2023 | 05:20 PM

423,000 fine,five FIRs registered for violating dengue SOPs in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) District Health Authority (DHA) in collaboration with allied departments had fined Rs 423,000 and lodged five FIRs on violations of anti-dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Monday said that the health department, in collaboration with allied departments, had issued tickets to three and detected larvae at 73 sites during indoor surveillance while larvae was found at 13 places during outdoor surveillance in the last 24 hours.

Presently, the health officer informed that 49 patients were admitted to different district health facilities, of which 36 were confirmed cases while 2,513 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad added that with the arrival of 12 more cases during the last 24 hours, the district's total tally had reached 2,550 confirmed cases.

Recent Stories

LHC orders Punjab govt for strict measures to cont ..

LHC orders Punjab govt for strict measures to control smog

1 hour ago
 New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst ..

New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst performance struggles

3 hours ago
 Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearanc ..

Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearance before court

5 hours ago
 Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM ..

Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM Kakar

5 hours ago
 Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, ..

Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

1 day ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan