423,000 fine,five FIRs registered for violating dengue SOPs in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) District Health Authority (DHA) in collaboration with allied departments had fined Rs 423,000 and lodged five FIRs on violations of anti-dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Monday said that the health department, in collaboration with allied departments, had issued tickets to three and detected larvae at 73 sites during indoor surveillance while larvae was found at 13 places during outdoor surveillance in the last 24 hours.

Presently, the health officer informed that 49 patients were admitted to different district health facilities, of which 36 were confirmed cases while 2,513 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad added that with the arrival of 12 more cases during the last 24 hours, the district's total tally had reached 2,550 confirmed cases.