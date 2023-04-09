Close
4.23m Flour Bags Distributed In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2023 | 04:20 PM

4.23m flour bags distributed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that 4.23 million (4,233,883) flour bags have so far been distributed in Faisalabad division during the last 21 days.

Addressing a a meeting, she said on Sunday that 10-kilogram flour bags were being provided to eligible people under the Ramazan free flour package.

She said that 1,760,443 flour bags had been distributed in Faisalabad district, 692,005 bags in Toba Tek Singh, 1,212,555 bags in Jhang and 568,880 bags in Chiniot district.

The commissioner said that the local administration had made the best arrangements at flour distribution centres to facilitate beneficiaries of free flour.

Officers of the district and divisional administration conduct surprise visits and keep a check to ensure flour distribution in a fair and transparent manner, she added.

