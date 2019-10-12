424 drug peddlers arrested in Lahore

UrduPoint.com
Sat 12th October 2019 | 10:58 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :The Police in a crackdown against the drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the city have arrested 424 accused during last week.

According to police sources, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan directed all divisional SPs to take action against narcotics sellers outside educational institutions. During crackdown, City Division Police registered 93 FIRs, Cantt Division 86, Civil Lines Division 32, Sadar Division 106, Iqbal Town Division 40 and Model Town Division Police registered 55 FIRs.

The Police also recovered 120kg and 359 grm Charas, 62.

5grm ICE, 572grm heroin, 580grm opium, 1240 Intoxicating capsules, more than 09kg Bhang and 2962 liters of liquor from the arrested criminals.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan also said that Lahore Police has been implementing on zero tolerance policy against the criminals particularly drug peddlers, sources added.

He said that Lahore Police has also arranged anti drugs awareness campaign and lectures were being delivered in different educational institutions of the city as well to warn the students against fatal affects of narcotics.

