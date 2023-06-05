4,242 officers, officials of SEPCO penalized in last five years

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :A total of 4,242 officers and employees of Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) were fined for their poor performance in the last five years.

Official sources told APP here that out of the total, 299 were officers while 3,943 were officials from (PBS 1-16).

Some 331 major and 3,911 penalties were imposed on these officers and officials of the company during the said period, they said.

They said losses of the company also remained above 30 percent during the last five years.

Given the breakup, they said the company losses were recorded as 32.

3 per cent in 2022-23, 35.6 per cent in 2021-22, 35.3 per cent in 2020-21, 36.3 in 2019-20 and 37 per cent in 2018-19.

Shortage of officers and officials, and the worst law and order situation under the jurisdiction of the company especially in the rural/ Kacha areas where the officials could not move safely were some reasons for the increase in losses and low recovery.

The last recruitment of staff was made in 2012 and a large number of technical staff have also retired during the last 10 years but no replacement made due to the ban on recruitment which has created an acute shortage of skilled labor.

\395