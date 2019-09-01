UrduPoint.com
4246 Power Pilferers Caught During August

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 01:00 PM

FAISALABAD, Sept 01 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) ::FESCO has claimed to nab 4246 power pilferers red handed from eight districts of its region during August and detached their electricity supply connections.

FESCO spokesman told APP here on Sunday that FESCO teams checked 107343 connections of electricity in the region and got cases registered against 393 accused besides imposing fine of Rs.35.463/- million on all power pilferers.

Giving details, he told that special teams of FESCO First Circle checked 13153 electricity connections and caught 604 power pilferers.

The company issued them detection bills of 228,751 units and imposed fine of Rs.3.4 million while FIRs were got registered against 70 accused.

Similarly, 10,886 electricity connections were checked in Second Circle where 1997 power pilferers were nabbed red handed.

The company issued them detection bills of 1,265,838 units and imposed fine of Rs.16.716 million on them besides getting cases registered against 95 electricity thieves.

Spokesman further told that in Jhang Circle, FESCO teams checked 23,884 electricity connections and nabbed 1191 power pilferers.

Therefore, detection bills of 626,317 units were issued to them besides imposing a fine of Rs.9.167 million and getting FIRs registered against 117 accused.

In Sargodha Circle, 59420 electricity connections were checked and 454 electricity thieves were caught during same period. The company issued them detection bills of 343,387 units and imposed a fine ofRs.6.18 million on them besides getting cases registered against 111 accused, he added.

