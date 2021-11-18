UrduPoint.com

425 Consultants To Be Employed In South Punjab Hospitals Soon

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 07:15 PM

As many as 425 posts of consultants will be recruited on ad hoc basis in South Punjab hospitals soon for which Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare, Tanvir Iqbal Tabassum, issued directions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 425 posts of consultants will be recruited on ad hoc basis in South Punjab hospitals soon for which Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare, Tanvir Iqbal Tabassum, issued directions.

A spokesperson for Health Department said on Thursday that the sectary had asked CEOs of District Health Authorities of the region to conduct walk-in interviews on monthly basis for hiring them.

They will help improving the healthcare facilities in the hospital, the spokesperson quoted the secretary as saying.

The department will leave no stone unturned to extend best care to masses in the region, he concluded.

