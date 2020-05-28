425 suspected patients of corona in the district Sargodha: DC

There were currently 425 suspected corona patients in the district out of which 229 were Corona test came positive and 221 were locals which was a matter of concern. In the last seven days, nine corona patients have died in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :There were currently 425 suspected corona patients in the district out of which 229 were Corona test came positive and 221 were locals which was a matter of concern. In the last seven days, nine corona patients have died in the district. Positive patients include four Tableeghi jamaat members and 14 policemen, as well as lawyers, doctors and people from all walks of life.

This was disclosed in a review meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh. The meeting was attended by CO Health Authority Dr. Rai Samiullah, ADCG Bilal Feroze Joya, DHO Dr. Sohail Asghar Qazi and other concerned officers.

The meeting was informed that 137 corona patients have been placed in quarantine in their homes. There were 18 patients in Government TB Hospital, seven in THQ Sahiwal and six patients in THQ Kot Momin while 36 patients have recovered so far. Deputy Commissioner has directed to monitor the quarantine patients at their homes on daily basis and strictly implement the SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh directed to take action under Peeda Act against doctors and other paramedical staff for non-performing of duty in government hospitals BHUs and RHCs during Eid days.