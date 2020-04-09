4.250 Kg Hashish seized, 5 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested five accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested five accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Thursday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals' teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 05 accused recovering 4.

250 kilograms Hashish, 30 litre liquor, 3 Gun 12 bore and 5 Pistol 30 bore from them.

They were Muhammad Javed,Ashraf ,Naveed Ali , Gulzar and Zulfiqar. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.