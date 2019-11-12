UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4,25,126 Sugar Bags Seized In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 01:56 PM

4,25,126 sugar bags seized in Sargodha

Additional Deputy Commissioner has recovered over 4,25,126 sugar bags hoarded in a Sugar Mills from Shahpur police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner has recovered over 4,25,126 sugar bags hoarded in a Sugar Mills from Shahpur police limits.

Authorities on Tuesday said that on the direction of Cane Commissioner Punjab and Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Asia Gul, the Additional Commissioner (Revenue) Shoaib Ali along with administrative team (AC Shahpur, Assistant food Controller and others) during drive against black marketers and hoarders have raided at the store of Al- Arabia Sugar Mills Shahpur Mills and seized 4, 25,126 sugar bags hoarded in store of the Mills.

The administration has sealed all the gates of the Mils and goodown.

Police have registered case against the mills owner.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Sargodha Shahpur All From Asia

Recent Stories

Olympic legend Carl Lewis to share his memories at ..

15 minutes ago

Libya plans to launch vast reconstruction program ..

4 minutes ago

Trump to delay auto tariff decision for another si ..

2 minutes ago

China set up innovation alliance fro seawater uran ..

2 minutes ago

Cyber bulling affects over 80% women in country

2 minutes ago

Plane Supposedly Carrying Morales Leaves Paraguay ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.