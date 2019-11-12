4,25,126 sugar bags seized in Sargodha

Additional Deputy Commissioner has recovered over 4,25,126 sugar bags hoarded in a Sugar Mills from Shahpur police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner has recovered over 4,25,126 sugar bags hoarded in a Sugar Mills from Shahpur police limits.

Authorities on Tuesday said that on the direction of Cane Commissioner Punjab and Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Asia Gul, the Additional Commissioner (Revenue) Shoaib Ali along with administrative team (AC Shahpur, Assistant food Controller and others) during drive against black marketers and hoarders have raided at the store of Al- Arabia Sugar Mills Shahpur Mills and seized 4, 25,126 sugar bags hoarded in store of the Mills.

The administration has sealed all the gates of the Mils and goodown.

Police have registered case against the mills owner.